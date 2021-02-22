Madhya Pradesh: Indore industrialists meet Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, discuss proposed toys and furniture clusters

BHOPAL: The industrialists from Indore met Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at Mantralay on Monday. The delegation discussed with the Chief Minister the proposed furniture, toys and medicine clusters in the state’s financial capital.

Going ahead with its mission ‘vocal for local’ and working towards Atmanirbhar MP, the state government has planned to set up various industrial clusters in different parts of the state, said Chouhan. The state with its new industrial clusters aims to give a tough challenge to china-made products, he added.

Chouhan said that the government was committed to provide best of facilities and infrastructure for the industrial development of the state. To establish a mega furniture cluster near Indore, 180 hectare land has been earmarked in Betma Khurd, merely 20 kilometres from the international airport, said Chouhan. The cluster will be developed in three phases, said the Chief Minister, adding that it will generate around 12,000 employment opportunities and an amount of Rs 750 crore will be invested in it.