Madhya Pradesh: Indore industrialists meet Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, discuss proposed toys and furniture clusters

BHOPAL: The industrialists from Indore met Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at Mantralay on Monday. The delegation discussed with the Chief Minister the proposed furniture, toys and medicine clusters in the state’s financial capital.
Going ahead with its mission ‘vocal for local’ and working towards Atmanirbhar MP, the state government has planned to set up various industrial clusters in different parts of the state, said Chouhan. The state with its new industrial clusters aims to give a tough challenge to china-made products, he added.
Chouhan said that the government was committed to provide best of facilities and infrastructure for the industrial development of the state. To establish a mega furniture cluster near Indore, 180 hectare land has been earmarked in Betma Khurd, merely 20 kilometres from the international airport, said Chouhan. The cluster will be developed in three phases, said the Chief Minister, adding that it will generate around 12,000 employment opportunities and an amount of Rs 750 crore will be invested in it.
In Rau’s Rangwasa industrial area, the government is going to set up ‘Indore Toys Cluster’ for which 3.5 hectare land has been identified and Rs 60 crore will be invested. The estimated turnover from the cluster may cross Rs 250 in a year, said Chouhan.
The officials of Karnataka Antibiotics and Pharmaceutical company presented their workplan before the Chief Minister. The company said that it would need 40 acre land in Indore, Pithampur and other places to set up their unit on which Rs 300 crore will be invested. The unit will generate employment for around 2000 people.