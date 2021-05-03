Madhya Pradesh: Indian Red Cross Society conducts free antibody tests, blood samples to be collected from their homes

BHOPAL: The Madhya Pradesh branch of the Indian Red Cross Society is conducting free antibody tests to encourage people to donate plasma. The blood samples of the potential plasma donors would be collected from their homes.

The antibody tests would be run on Corona patients who have been cured. The potential donors would have to provide their name, mobile number and address after which a team from the Red Cross would visit their homes to collect blood samples. Nothing would be charged from the donors.

Ashutosh Purohit, chairman of Red Cross Society, Bhopal said that the Society would issue ‘Corona Warrior’ certificates to those who donate their plasma in these difficult times.

Prarthna Joshi, general secretary of the MP Red Cross Society, said that cured Covid-19 patients interested in donating plasma may contact the helpline number of the blood bank (0755-2550346) between 9 am and 6 pm. All the Covid protocols would be followed while collecting the samples, she said.