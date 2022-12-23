Madhya Pradesh: Indian music is timeless, says Sufi singer Niyazi Sultan

Representative image |

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Well-known Sufi singer Sultan Niyazi has said the history of Indian music is timeless, but the Bollywood songs are temporal.

He made the statement during an interaction with Free Press. He was in Banmore to perform at Shriram Engineering Group of Colleges.

The Union Ministry of Cultural Affairs, Government of India, organised the event through SPIC MACAY.

Sufi songs are returning to Indian music, he said, adding that some time ago, the audience kept away from it, but now, the craze for Sufi music is back. The singers and the poets described the journey of life (jiwankesafar) through music at the programme.

Chairman of the college RS Sharma honoured the Niyazi Brothers. Former Member of Parliament and former Mayor Ashok Argal, district Congress president of Morena Devendra Verma and others were present at the function. Niyazi brothers also replied to the questions raised by the students.