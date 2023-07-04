Madhya Pradesh: Inder Singh Parmar Performs Bhoomi Pujan For School

FP Photo

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): Minister of State for School Education (independent charge) Inder Singh Parmar performed Bhoomipoojan of a higher secondary school building at Rahat village in Semria on Monday.

Singh also performed the Bhoomipoojan of a 2.70-km- long road from Bara to Rahat worth Rs 214.05 crore.

Once the school is constructed in Rahat village, the students will have no problems, Singh said. Similarly, once the road between Bara and Semria is constructed, it will be easy for the villagers to commute, he said.

He also said that the state government would soon implement the New Education Policy 2020.

Chairperson of Janpad Sangeeta Yadav, district education officer Ganga Prasad Upadhyay, Sudama Lal Gupta and others were present at the function.