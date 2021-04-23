Madhya Pradesh: Include us as corona warriors, otherwise, we'll boycott work, demand school teachers

BHOPAL: School teachers have demanded that they should be included in the 'Corona Warrior' category, or else they will boycott the work given to them by the state government.

School teachers are combating corona shoulder to shoulder just as the frontline workers, health workers, police and others are doing. They have been put on duty on vaccination work, corona patients survey work and at the district and state border check-posts.

"Although teachers are put on duty on every front, they aren't provided with corona PPE kits or gloves. They're sent without being provided any safety gear. They take their lunch boxes along with them," said Jagdish Yadav, state convener of the School Teachersí Association.

He added that they were not afraid of doing their duty. When the teachers' lives are put to just as those of other corona warriors, why is the government hesitating to provide that status to them? Asks Yadav.