Madhya Pradesh: In view of spurt in corona cases in state capital, school and college parents oppose opening of educational institutes

BHOPAL: Parents of school and college-going students have started to unite to jointly oppose the opening of educational institutes despite the spurt in corona cases in the state capital. The campaign started online, but a recent meeting has strengthened the parents’ groups.

Parents of school-going students were united by the Palak Mahasangh, but, later, several parents of college-going students, too, started interactions on some WhatsApp groups about the spread of the coronavirus. Parents — irrespective of whether they are of school or college-going students — have now started coming onto the same platform to decide strategy on how to oppose the opening of educational institutes. Most of the parents have decided not to send their children to school or college and conduct their study through alternative means, including online classes. The parents’ association has also decided to form a delegation and meet various representatives of the state government and urge them to stop holding regular classes.

‘Not a welcome move’

"We're all a lot of worried parents irrespective of school or college. We don’t want to expose our children to the coronavirus and starting of regular classes on the instructions of the state government isn’t a welcome move at all," said Kamal Vishwakarma, state president, Palak Mahasangh.

‘If Assembly, why not college?’

"All senior leaders of the BJP and Congress came together and decided to suspend the Assembly session in view of the corona pandemic. They worry for their lives, but are completely insensitive towards our children who are more vulnerable," remarked RS Narwar, parent of a college-going student.