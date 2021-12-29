Madhya Pradesh: In major reshuffle 24 IPS officers transferred

Bhopal: In a major reshuffle in the police department the state government shifted as many as 24 IPS officers on Tuesday evening, as per a government order.

The transferred officials include an inspector general (IG) of police and five deputy inspectors general of police (DIGs).

As per the government order, IG, Intelligence, Police headquarters (PHQ), Bhopal Rakesh Gupta (1999 batch IPS officer) will be the new IG, Indore rural zone while additional commissioner of police in Bhopal Irshad Wali (2004 batch) will be in charge IG, Bhopal rural zone. The DIG, Bhopal (rural) Sanjay Tiwari (2004) will be in charge IG, Intelligence at PHQ, Bhopal Similarly, DIG, police Gwalior range RK Hingankar (2006) will be additional commissioner of police (crime and headquarters), urban police, Indore.

Published on: Wednesday, December 29, 2021, 12:12 AM IST