Madhya Pradesh in grips of biting cold, no relief for next 3 days

Bhopal: Sehore almost froze at 1.5 degrees Celsius while Gwalior and Nowgong shivered at 1.8 degrees Celsius on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, according to meteorological department. As cold wave intensifies in state, 10 districts recorded minimum temperature of below 10 degrees Celsius, causing biting cold. The night temperature dropped up to 8.3 degrees Celsius in the state.

SS Tomar, weather expert at RAK College of Agriculture in Sehore, said, "Day temperature was 21.5 degrees Celsius while night temperature was 1.5 degrees Celsius. It is due to icy wind blowing from north. Thick fog and ice on crops greeted Sehore residents on Sunday." Bhopal recorded a maximum temperature of 20.7 degrees Celsius while it recorded a minimum temperature of 4 degrees Celsius after drop of 6 degrees. Indore recorded maximum temperature of 20.4 degrees Celsius while its night temperature was 9 degrees Celsius after drop of 2.7 degrees Celsius.

Senior meteorological department officer Dr GD Mishra said, "In 1993, minimum temperature of 3.1 degrees Celsius was recorded in Bhopal. Today, Bhopal recorded 4 degrees Celsius. Cold wave like condition is likely to prevail for next couple of days."

According to meteorological department, alert has been issued for cold wave for next 3 days. Cold wave is likely to hit Gwalior, Chambal, Bhopal, Sagar divisions and Umaria, Sehore, Sagar, Rewa, Satna, Jabalpur, Seoni, Tikamgarh, Damoh, Niwari, Bhopal, Raisen, Rajgarh,Vidisha, Dhar, Ratlam, Ujjain, Neemuch and Mandsaur districts in next 24 hours.

In last 24 hours, intense cold wave prevailed in Umaria, Nowgong, Sagar, Bhopal, Guna and Gwalior besides Rewa, Jabalpur, Seoni, Khajuraho, Tikamgarh, Raisen, Rajgarh, Dhar, Ratlam, Shajapur.

Cites Night temp (°C)

Sehore 1.5°C

Nowgong 1.8°C

Gwalior 1.8°C

Pachmarhi 2.0°C

Umaria 2.0°C

Guna 2.6°C

Rewa 2.6°C

Raisen 2.8°C

Khajuraho 3.4°C

Tikamgarh 3.8°C

Shajapur 3.9°C

Bhopal 4.0°C

Rajgarh 4.0°C

Sagar 4.4°C

Mandla 4.5°C

Datia 4.6°C

Damoh 4.8°C

Jabalpur 5.3°C

Satna 5.4°C

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Man from Satna gifts one acre of land on Moon to son on birthday

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, December 20, 2021, 12:29 AM IST