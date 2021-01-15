Madhya Pradesh: In a morale-boosting exercise, shot in the arm for health department: Noted doctors say yes to the jab

BHOPAL: Noted medical practitioners have given their consent for the corona vaccines in Madhya Pradesh ahead of the actual inoculation. It is just a morale-boosting exercise of the health department before the actual vaccination process begins in the state. However, in Bhopal, a sanitation worker of JP Hospital, Haridev, will be the first man to be vaccinated first.

According to the health department, gastrologist Dr CC Chaubal and his wife, Sneha Chaubal, of Bhopal; Dr Mahavir Khandelwal and Dr KC Parmar of Ujjain; Dr Shashidhar Garg and Dr Manoj of Rewa; Dr Sanjay Dixit and Dr Archna Verma of Indore Medical College; Dr VS Yadav and Dr IS Yadav of Sagar will be among the first lot to be inoculated.

Similarly, various doctors of Jabalpur, such as the former health director of Jabalpur, Dr KK Shukla, and Dr Ms Shukla, Dr KK Kaul, former HOD, paediatrics, Dr Kirti Jain, Dr Devika Jain, Jabalpur Medical College HOD Dr Shailesh Nelson, Dr Silya Nelson, medical superintendent , Cantt Hospital, have given their consent for vaccination.

Health department officials said that noted medical practitioners have come forward to get vaccinated so that it develops confidence among others and even among the public. Their decision is definitely a shot in the arm for the health department, which is working round the clock for the past many months to make the inoculation drive a success.