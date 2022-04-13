Madhya Pradesh: In 2021, 33 people died in road accidents each day

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In the past two months, 35 people lost lives on roads everyday in the state, said police training and research institute additional general of police G Janardan on Tuesday.

The ADG shared the reasons about deaths happening due to road accidents in the state. He stated that in 2021, as many as 33 people had died every day in the state.

Out of 12057 deaths, 9541 people had died because of over speeding. Interestingly, 332 people had died because they were drunk. He added that 465 places have been identified as black spots in the state.

In 2021, the number of black spots increased to 465 in the state. In 2021, the road accidents increased by 20 per cent in pandemic months compared to 2019. Every year, thousands of people are killed in road accidents and thousands are injured. Most accidents happen at black spots.

Sagar is the district where maximum number (28) of black spots are present followed by Morena (24), Khargone (21) and Barwani (20). Five districts - Niwari, Agar, Alirajpur, Jhabua and Sheopur - do not have a single black spot.

The black spots are places were accidents happen regularly.

Accidents classified according to type of traffic violation reported in the year 2021

Nature of accident Total accident reported People killed in accident

Hit and run case 9690 2841

Hit with the parked vehicle 1841 355

Hit from back 8264 1901

Hit from side 4651 1022

Run off road 1888 534

Hit with fixed object 1694 424

Vehicle overturn 2641 791

Head on collision 11407 2742

Over speeding 36895 9541

Driving on wrong side 3712 717

Jumping red light 354 29

Use of mobile phone while driving 1043 279

Others 4808 1159

Total 48877 12057

ALSO READ Bhopal: Narottam Mishra welcomes installation of CCTV cameras in mosques

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 11:06 PM IST