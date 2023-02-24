Madhya Pradesh: Imarti Devi flaunts her 'sarkari bunglow, gaadi and commandos,' despite losing bypoll, WATCH viral video

Former Minister Imarti Devi |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A video of former minister Imarti Devi surfaced on social media, where can be heard flaunting 'sarkari bangla, gaadi and commandos."

The video is from a Vikas Yatra event in Dabra, where she was speaking as the chief guest.

Referring back to 2020 when she lost her Dabra seat to Congress, she said, "I am not a loser, despite I am a winner because I still have a... (sarkari bangla, gaadi and commandos) government bungalow, car, administrative support, if I was the loser, then why do I still have these facilities."

She further added, "it's the public of Dabra who has lost, not I."

Not only this, Imarti Devi said, “I take my own decision because I am a self-starter. I do not follow anyone's instructions."

Notably, Imarti Devi was a cabinet minister in Kamal Nath-led govt from 2018 to 2020 March. However, when Jyotiraditya Scindia left Congress for BJP, she accompanied him. And, later lost to Congress' Suresh Raje in bypolls.

