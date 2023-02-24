e-Paper Get App
Madhya Pradesh: Imarti Devi flaunts her 'sarkari bunglow, gaadi and commandos,' despite losing bypoll, WATCH viral video

Former minister and Scindia supporter Imarti Devi, was addressing public during Vikas Yatra in Dabra, video viral

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, February 24, 2023, 05:42 PM IST
article-image
Former Minister Imarti Devi |
Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A video of former minister Imarti Devi surfaced on social media, where can be heard flaunting 'sarkari bangla, gaadi and commandos."

The video is from a Vikas Yatra event in Dabra, where she was speaking as the chief guest.

Referring back to 2020 when she lost her Dabra seat to Congress, she said, "I am not a loser, despite I am a winner because I still have a... (sarkari bangla, gaadi and commandos) government bungalow, car, administrative support, if I was the loser, then why do I still have these facilities."

She further added, "it's the public of Dabra who has lost, not I."

Not only this, Imarti Devi said, “I take my own decision because I am a self-starter. I do not follow anyone's instructions."

Notably, Imarti Devi was a cabinet minister in Kamal Nath-led govt from 2018 to 2020 March. However, when Jyotiraditya Scindia left Congress for BJP, she accompanied him. And, later lost to Congress' Suresh Raje in bypolls.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: School bus overturns in Gwalior, 3 injured
article-image

