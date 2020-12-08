Madhya Pradesh: IMA chapter to withdraw non-essential, non-Covid services on December 11 to protest government’s move

BHOPAL: In response to a nation-wide call of Indian Medical Association (IMA), Madhya Pradesh chapter of IMA will withdraw non-essential and non-COVID services on December 11 in protest against a Central Council of Indian Medicine notification, which authorises post-graduate practitioners in specified streams of Ayurveda to be trained to perform general surgeries.
Emergency services will function along with ICUs and CCUs but no elective surgical case will be posted, the doctors' body said. IMA will intensify the agitation until the steps towards implementing mixopathy are abandoned. The IMA has appealed to all the sister professional speciality organisations, the organisations of medical college teachers, government doctors, resident doctors’ associations apart from medical students and hospitals associations to support its cause to retain the separate identity and existence of modern medicine.
IMA Bhopal unit president Dr Ravi Verma said Central Council of Indian Medicine (CCIM) allows legal practice of surgeries by Ayurveda practitioners. The formation of four committees by NITI Aayog for integration of all systems of medicine will only lead to mixopathy. “So, this is a fight to protect modern medicine from the forces of mixopathy. There will be withdrawal of non-essential and non-Covid services on December 11 from 6 am to 6 pm," it said in a statement.
He further said integrating the systems of medicine in medical education, practice, public health and administration as well as research for one nation one system policy will kill modern medical system.
