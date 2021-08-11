Madhya Pradesh: Illicit liquor claimed 39 lives in 18 months: Minister

Bhopal: Thirty nine people lost their lives in three hooch tragedies that affected people in Ujjain, Morena and Bhind in the past one and a half years, as per a written reply by the excise and finance minister Jagdish Devada to an unstarred question in the state assembly on Tuesday.

The question was asked by Congress MLA Rakesh Mawai. The MLA asked the minister about the deaths occurred due to spurious liquor and financial help given to the affected families, from January 1,2020 to June 30,2021.In the minister’s written reply it is stated that on October 14,2020 in Ujjain 12 people had died because they had drank some poisonous chemical.

In Morena on January 11,2021, as many as 25 people had lost their lives, because of spurious liquor. In Bhind district two people had lost their lives.

Stating about the action taken by the administration into the Morena incident, the minister stated that police had named 15 accused into the case and they were arrested and sent to jail. Houses of four accused were razed by the administration. Taking action on the administration, the collector and SP were removed from the district. Similarly the SDOP of Jaora and police station in-charge of Jaora and Baagchini, district excise officer, circle sub inspector (excise) Jaora were suspended.

It is also stated that Rs 6,38,400 were given to the affected families of Morena.

Published on: Wednesday,August 11, 2021, 12:24 AM IST