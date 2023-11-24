Madhya Pradesh: Illegal Mining Goes On Unbridled In Chhatarpur

FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Illegal sand mining is going on in Chhatarpur district, because the officers are busy completing the election process.

The sand markets begin in the morning, but the police and the district administration keep away from taking action against those responsible for holding such illegal markets.

A sand market is held near Gayatri temple under Kotwali police station and another near home guard petrol pump on Satai road under Mandi civil police station.

Hundreds of overloaded tractors stand on both sides of the road. The tractors begin to reach the Mandi from 4am.

Most of the tractors pass by Civil Lines and Orchha road police stations. A few tractors pass through Raj Nagar by-pass, and a few others reach Satai from the roads near hillocks.

Nevertheless, the officials of the mining department have stopped taking any action against illegal miners after the Model Code of Conduct came into force.

Legal sand contractors are not working in the district, but the illegal mining is going on unbridled, causing a huge loss to the state exchequer.

The tractors loaded with sand run so fast on the streets that they may cause accident anytime, but the police never act against them.

Although wearing seat belts are necessary for four-wheeler drivers and bikers, there are no such rules for tractor drivers. The police impose heavy fines on bikers and four-wheeler drivers, but there is no rule for tractor drivers.