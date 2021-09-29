Madhya Pradesh: Illegal junk post of Pappu Aqeel, Shakeel Ahmed demolished

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): After demolishing the illegal house of a crook in Gorakhpur area, Jabalpur District Administration and Municipal Corporation Encroachment Squad on Wednesday morning, demolished the illegal construction of the junk outpost of Pappu Aqeel and Shakeel Ahmed father Haji Saeed Ahmed.

The Anti-mafia action is being taken on the instructions of Collector Karmaveer Sharma Municipal Corporation Commissioner Sandeep GR and Superintendent of Police Siddharth Bahuguna.

The district administration has started the process of demolishing the illegally constructed building, four shops and godown in about 11,000 square feet at the junk outpost of Pappu Aqeel and Shakeel Ahmed.

History-sheeter gangster Abdul Razzaq's accomplice Aqeel alias Pappu Khalifa has been booked for 20 offenses including attempt to murder, Explosive Substances Act, Arms Act, rioting and assault.

Keeping in view the possibility of a dispute, during the proceedings, Municipal Superintendent of Police Gohalpur Akhilesh Gaur, Deputy Superintendent of Police Rural Apoorva Kildar, Deputy Superintendent of Police Traffic Madhukar Chowkikar, SHO Gohalpur Arvind Choubey, SHO Umesh Golani, SHO In-charge Madhotal Reena Pandey Sharma, Station-in-Charge Ghampur GR Chandravanshi, station in-charge Sanjeevani Nagar, Shobhana Mishra, women police station in-charge Shabana Parvez with police force and police line inspector Kranti Kumar Bramhe, Sandeepika Thakur with force and S.D.M. Aadhartal Shri Namah Shivay Arjaria, Naib Tehsildar Sandeep Kumar Jaiswal and Municipal Corporation's Encroachment Squad in-charge Shri Sagar Borkar were present.

