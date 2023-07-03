Madhya Pradesh: IISER’s Dr Surnis Part Of International Research

IISER Bhopal |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Assistant Professor, Department of Physics at Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Bhopal Dr Mayuresh Surnis was part of an International team of astronomers from India, Japan and Europe that has published the results from Monitoring Pulsars, nature’s best clocks.

The Research Team utilized six of the world's most sensitive radio telescopes including India’s largest telescope uGMRT. The results provide a hint of evidence for relentless vibrations of fabric of universe caused by ultra-low frequency of gravitational waves.

Such waves are expected to originate from a large number of dancing monster black hole pairs, crores of times heavier than the sun. The team’s results are a crucial milestone in opening a new, astrophysically-rich window in the gravitational wave spectrum. Dr Mayuresh Surnis said, “We have been looking for these signals for many years. The hard work and dedication of so many colleagues around the world are finally bearing fruit. We are very excited to present this discovery to the world."