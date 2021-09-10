Madhya Pradesh: IG, SP ask station heads to go to houses of stalked women

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): Inspector general of police Anil Sharma and superintendent of police Atul Singh have launched a campaign to curb the rising incidents of crime against women.

They have directed the police station heads in the district that they should form a team that visits the houses of each harassed woman to get feedback on whether they are being stalked again.

Station heads have been directed to prepare a report in black and white on the matter.

As the incidents of crime against women are increasing, the team members should visit the house of a woman the very next day of her being harassed.

The station heads have begun to work after getting instructions from Sharma and Singh.

A sub-inspector, with female staffers, has begun to get feedback by visiting the house of those women who have been harassed.

Police officials said that those instructions would help the woman feel secured, as well as, curb such incidents against them.

The parents of those girls, who have fallen victim to harassment, will be able to complain to the police about the criminals, sitting in their homes, the officials said.

Earlier, Singh launched an App called Nirbhaya through which complaints about incidents of crime against women are lodged. The App has been successful in the city, the officials said.

The App has got appreciation from Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Home Minister Narottam Mishra and director general of police.

