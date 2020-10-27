Madhya Pradesh: Figures indicate decline in intensity of coronavirus

If figures are any indicator, the intensity of Coronavirus as well as its severity has reduced in Madhya Pradesh. The state has managed to arrest the pandemic as the single-day Covid-19 count has dropped to around 700. Besides, the state reported the recovery rate of 152 per cent on Monday as 1085 people were cured of the infection on the day, while the number of fresh Coronavirus cases stood at 720 on the day.

For over a fortnight, the single day positive cases are hovering around 1000 in the state with a positivity rate around 3 per cent. In September end, the Covid-19 positivity rate went as high as 14.3 per cent as the state reported 2500 cases on a single day. The number of active cases also has dropped to 10,000 showing that the virus is losing its steam. Similarly, in the state capital, the single day figure has declined to around 90 from 300 reported in September end. On Monday, the city reported 87 positive cases, within a month. After almost four months, the state capital reported below 100 positive cases.

The drop in active cases though indicates that Corona intensity and severity has reduced, but one cannot say anything about virus behavior in the coming winter, say medical experts.

Medical Superintendent of Hamidia Hospital Dr ID Chaurasia said, looking at the data once can surely say that the intensity of Coronavirus has come down and so is its spread capacity.

“No doubt, intensity of Coronavirus has reduced and this can be gauged from the fact that the number of cases have dropped in Madhya Pradesh. This also indicates that reproduction rate of the virus has been reduced thus bringing down the severity,” said Chaurasia.

“But it will be quite premature to comment on how the virus would behave in winters,” said the doctor adding that people should continue with all the required precautions.