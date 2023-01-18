Madhya Pradesh: 'If BJP gets more than 50 seats in the next assembly election, I will blacken my face', says Congress leader Phool Singh Baraiya in Gwalior

Phool Singh Baraiya |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): As the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections are coming closer Congress leader and a former MLA Phool Singh Baraiya said that when the BJP government in the state is about to go, then it is trying to grab the votes of SC, ST and OBC.

“The Government is announcing jobs, but now the people are not going to get trapped. They know that this grain is being put to kill the bird. If the bird does not understand, the bird will die but we are also going to wake up the bird. He again reiterated that if BJP gets more than 50 seats in the next election, he will blacken his face,” he added.

BJP should apologize to get the votes

Further Baraiya added that if the government is really a well-wisher of these people and seeks to get votes from these people. PM Narendra Modi, Chief Minister, and ministers of every state should apologise for the oath they have taken to destroy the constituency. While apologising they should speak that they have made the mistake and they will never try to destroy democracy.

Further he stated that the BJP will not get more than 50 seats in the assembly elections to be held in the state this year. If the BJP gets more than 50 seats then he will blacken his face with his own hands.

Baraiya said that earlier this class had left the Congress, but they are our brother. We have convinced them and the remaining ones will also be convinced. That's why we claim that Congress will get 181 seats in the state and will form the government with a huge majority.

Baraiya Targeted Home Minister Narottam Mishra

The Congress leader targeted Home Minister Narottam Mishra and said that he is an unconstitutional person. "The fact that he has been made the Home Minister is beyond comprehension. They are destroying the constitution and democracy. He destroyed Datia and the law and order there."

"During the elections, instead of fulfilling the responsibility of preventing fake voting, the police forcibly casted votes in favor of BJP by pressing the button and killed democracy. No one on earth has done as many injustices as this person did as Home Minister, Baraiya added.

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here.)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)