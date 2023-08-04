Madhya Pradesh: If Afflicted With Conjunctivitis, Keep Away From Mobile, TV

Representative Picture

Lalitpur (Madhya Pradesh): Chief medical officer Dr Imtiaz Ahmad has said people afflicted with conjunctivitis should keep away from Mobile Phones and TV sets.

The cases of conjunctivitis rise in the rainy season when eyes swell and water begins to flow.

It happens because of an allergic reaction to certain bacteria or viruses, he said.

Eyes begin to irritate and develop burning sensation because of conjunctivitis, he said.

He appealed to people not to touch their eyes with hands, and whenever it is necessary, one must wash one’s hands with water before touching eyes.

People should not share their towels, handkerchiefs, pillows and eye cosmetics with others, he said.

He also said that one must keep away from those who are afflicted with the disease.

When one is afflicted with the disease, one should not look at the mobile screen or at the TV screen.

One should wash one’s hands after every half an hour and use sanitiser and wash eyes with cold water, he said.