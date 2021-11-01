Madhya Pradesh: IAS Officers Wives Association celebrates MP foundation day with elders of Aasra

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The IAS Officers Wives Association (IASOWA) here celebrated the 66th foundation day of the Madhya Pradesh with the elders of ‘Aasra’ old age home on Monday, as per a press release.

President of the association Simran Bains, secretary Seema Suleman along with other office bearers and members of the association, reached Asra old age home in Shahjahanabad and presented new mattresses, sheets, pillows, blankets and mosquito nets to all the 75 inmates.

They distributed fruits among elders and provided lunch to them.

In the programme held over there the association president Bains said, “The decision to celebrate the 66th foundation day of the state among the old people was taken by all the members of IASOWA. Providing beds to all the old age people of the Home became possible with the cooperation of all the members of the association.”

IASOWA secretary Seema Suleman said, “We would remain in touch with the elders in the future also. Our feeling to do something worthwhile for the elders to mark the foundation day of the state brought us here.”

Inmates of the old age home sang old Hindi movies songs in the programme, which included patriotic songs, bhajans and other songs while IASOWA members presented the song "Itni shakti hume dena daata".

The IASOWA members who visited the Home include Pragya Richa Srivastava, Neha Tripathi, Nuzhat Khan, Shipra Porwal, Nishant Akhtar, Dr Rachna Dubey, Medha Lavania, Indu Singh, Aarti Singh, Pooja Jatav, Riti Shukla, Geeta Narhari, Mona Jain, Ankita Patil, Nisha Mishra, Anupama Chaudhary, Meera Pandey, Meenu Singh and Sunita Khade.

Published on: Monday, November 01, 2021, 09:34 PM IST