 WATCH: IAS officer makes 'bhajiya' to treat hungry school children during Heritage Walk in Morena
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalWATCH: IAS officer makes 'bhajiya' to treat hungry school children during Heritage Walk in Morena

WATCH: IAS officer makes 'bhajiya' to treat hungry school children during Heritage Walk in Morena

Seeing that the cooks were short of hands, Morena zila panchayat chief executive officer (CEO) Ichhit Gadpale helped them in frying ‘bhajiyas’.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, March 21, 2023, 03:51 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: IAS officer makes 'bhajiya' to treat hungry children during Heritage Walk in Morena | FP Photo

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): In a heart warming incident, an IAS officer in Morena made ‘bhajiyas’ to treat hungry school children during a heritage walk on Monday. His viral video-- in which he can be seen frying 'bhajiyas', is is receiving praises from netizens all over the country.

A heritage walk was organised in the district to promote tourism in which district officials took school children to various historical places. During the walk, Morena zila panchayat chief executive officer (CEO) Ichhit Gadpale, along with several school children, reached Garhi Padavali.

However, as the program was running late on schedule, the children started feeling hungry. As soon as Gadplae realised this, he went to the cooks who were preparing breakfast for the children. Seeing that they were short of hands, he helped them in frying ‘bhajiyas’. The other officers also followed the suit.

'Never seen such a down to earth officer'

Praising the officer, the cooks said that they have seen such a down to earth officer for the first time and termed the moment memorable. 

CEO Gadpale said, “People are calling it a big thing, but this is normal. The children were hungry and I also have an attachment to the children. When we took them with us, it was our moral responsibility to make proper arrangements for food and drink for them. That's why, I have only fulfilled my responsibility."

Read Also
Indore: Girl convicted for raping minor boy under POCSO, gets rigorous imprisonment for 10 years
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Minor, missing since 2021, was drugged and traded for Rs 1 lakh by friend's mom-in-law

Bhopal: Minor, missing since 2021, was drugged and traded for Rs 1 lakh by friend's mom-in-law

Madhya Pradesh: Lawyers to protest on March 25 against CJ's order to dispose of cases pending for...

Madhya Pradesh: Lawyers to protest on March 25 against CJ's order to dispose of cases pending for...

WATCH: IAS officer makes 'bhajiya' to treat hungry school children during Heritage Walk in Morena

WATCH: IAS officer makes 'bhajiya' to treat hungry school children during Heritage Walk in Morena

Bhopal Municipal Corporation mayor announces budget of Rs 3306 crore, fiscal deficit at Rs 82 crore

Bhopal Municipal Corporation mayor announces budget of Rs 3306 crore, fiscal deficit at Rs 82 crore

Shooting World Cup: NRAI vice president lauds Bhopal's 'excellent' infrastructure, blames 'poor' air...

Shooting World Cup: NRAI vice president lauds Bhopal's 'excellent' infrastructure, blames 'poor' air...