Madhya Pradesh: I will bow to public before every meeting, says Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Before every meeting, I will bow to public, said chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. He stated this on Sunday while reacting to Congress party’s criticism.

Chouhan went down on his knee to show respect to people at a meeting in Suwasra. The Congress criticised his action.

“Those who declared emergency intend to trample people,” he said, adding that masses are like God to him and he worships them.

Kamal Nath has an objection to his carrying a coconut, Chouhan said. Nath turned Vallabh Bhawan into a home of agents, Chouhan said.

Both Nath and Chouhan are engaged in war of words these days. They are attacking each other. After coconut, the issue of bowing to public has come up.