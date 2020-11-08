Madhya Pradesh: I-T sleuths reveal tax evasion of Rs 50cr

The income-tax sleuths have ferreted out tax evasion of more than Rs 50 crore during raids on the official and residential premises of event Company’s directors.

They also hit upon many important documents that indicated money trail through which black money was turned into white money.

The team has also dug out how government money was transferred from one bank account to another; and how it was withdrawn.

A huge amount of dough was transferred from event Companies to the accounts of Mukesh Shrivastava’s Vyapak Enterprises.

Besides, these event Companies got money through the payments made through MP Madhyam.

I-T sleuths wanted to know from the directors of event Companies the reasons for withdrawing such a huge amount of money.

Money sent to the accounts of Vyapak was transferred to other accounts. There are, however, some accounts which have nothing to do with the business of event.

I-T department is trying to find out the holders of those bank accounts where the money was transferred.

According to sources, some bank accounts are of other states. The sources event Companies had transferred money to big cities including Delhi.

The documents found at Shrivastava’s residence show various types of transactions. Laptops also provided vital information about money trail.

I-T officials will quiz those people whose names were found in the documents.

The income-tax department may involve other probe agencies in this case.

The income-tax officials ferreted out a major tax evasion by Bhopal Glass and Tent Stores.

The officials are questioning the owner of this company Javed Ali. Several provisional chits, through which transactions were made, were found during the raids in the tent house known as Kanje Mian Tent House.

The income-tax department is questioning the tent house owner on the basis of those chits.

The organisation has also shown a huge amount of cash transactions. Besides, many irregularities were found in the accounts of the tent house, which are being probed.

The income-tax officials have also come across several irregularities in the accounts of Vision Force owned by Sanjay Pragat.

A huge amount of money transferred to their accounts was withdrawn.