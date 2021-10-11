Madhya Pradesh: I invite Arun Yadav to join BJP, says Thakur

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress party did not respect its senior leader, I invite Congress leader Arun Yadav to join BJP, said urban development minister and chairman of BJP bypoll committee Bhupendra Singh Thakur while talking to media here on Sunday.

Earlier, Thakur held the meeting of committee members and discussed the party’s plan for the ensuing by-elections. At the meeting, a calendar was tentatively prepared in which it was decided to organise the rallies of the Union ministers in the poll-bound constituencies.

From October 15, the BJP leaders will hoist Sankalp Dhwaja on houses and from the same day the election campaigning will start.

Thakur added that BJP is all set to win all four seats in the by-elections because people believe in development and the state government has proved it.

Talking about the power situation in the state, he claimed that there is no problem related to power generation and supply in the state. And there is no shortage of coal in the state, he said.

Published on: Monday, October 11, 2021, 12:06 AM IST