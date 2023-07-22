Madhya Pradesh: I Am A Woman, Not A SEX TOY: Woman Holds Placards In Hands, Stages Demonstrations For Four Hrs In Rehti

FPJ

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): Agitated due to numerous incidents of women made to strip off, roam naked and being raped in Manipur, a woman residing in Rehti town of Sehore took the reins to call out the despicable act. The 20-year-old woman, named Smriti Dhurve held placards in her hand, which read “STOP RAPE NOW: Ladki hun, jimson ka khel nahi” (I am a woman, not a sex toy).

Dhurve held the placard in her hands for four long hours, at the Chakaldi trijunction of Bhopal-Bhairunda road and staged demonstrations there. A video of the act is making rounds on social media.

Dhurve told the media that on May 4 in Manipur, numerous women were forced to strip off and roam naked on the streets, while the administration and the government are tight-lipped on the issue. She added that the victim women have still not been served justice, which arises a number of questions.

Continuing her statements, she said, “It is so ironical that in India, portraits of clay of women are made, and are draped with sarees to worship them on one hand, while on the other hand, they are disrespected and violated this way”. She said that even if she is the sole person to call out the act, she would persevere in her efforts.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)