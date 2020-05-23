Madhya Pradesh: Hundreds of Congressmen from Sanchi join BJP violating lockdown rules

The lockdown guidelines issued by the Union home ministry were thrown to the wind in the office of Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday.

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and state party unit president VD Sharma inducted more than 200 Congress workers into the BJP at a function in the party office.

Former minister Prabhuram Choudhary took those Congress workers to the party office.

The Union home ministry has imposed a ban on political, social and religious gatherings during the lockdown 4.0.

As Bhopal is in the red zone, the collector has imposed a ban on any kind of social gathering.

The Congress, too, opposed the gathering at the BJP office.

Former chief minister Kamal Nath said the number of people attending wedding ceremony and performing the last rites has been fixed and people are following the restrictions.

Contrary to this, the BJP office organises a function where a large number of people gather and social distancing norms are not followed, Nath said.

The lockdown rules of Prime Minister Narendra Modi are meant for the poor and not for his party leaders, Nath said.

Nevertheless, Prabhuram Choudhary who arranged the programme said social distancing norms were followed.

Passes were made to bring people from Raisen to Bhopal and only three persons were in a four-wheeler, Choudhary said, adding that nothing was wrong.

Incharge of BJP media cell Lokendra Parashar said social distancing norms were followed and everything done according to rules.

According to Parashar, only membership was given to those who joined the BJP and nothing more was done.

Jolt to Congress

Congress workers’ crossover to the BJP is a jolt to the party. A few important Congress leaders recently crossed over to the BJP and it may hit the party in the by-elections.