Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission: Over 30% plaints remain to be redressed

Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission received 9,248 complaints in 2022-23 out of which 8,542 have been redressed. However, 3,196 complaints are pending with the Commission.

At the start of 2023, 2,490 complaints were pending and till the end of financial year, the commission had received 9,248 complaints. Thus, the number of complaints reached 11,738 out of which 8,542 were redressed while 3,196 are still pending with the commission, said officials.

Presumably due to Covid-19 pandemic, MPHRC witnessed a sharp fall in number of complaints filed in 2020-21. The commission received 8,677 complaints from April 2020 to March 2021, which was the lowest in last 20 years.

The MPHRC was constituted in September 1995. The number of complaints it received in 1996-1997 was 1,611. By 1999-2000, the figure shot up to 10,816.