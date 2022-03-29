Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission holds public hearing, 25 disputes settled on spot in Anuppur

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission (MPHRC) held a public hearing of human rights violation cases in Anuppur where 25 cases were solved on the spot while directions were issued in 18 cases, said officials on Tuesday.

Under Commission Aapke Dwar initiative, a public hearing was conducted at Narmada auditorium in Anuppur collectorate on Tuesday. Commission chairman Justice Narendra Kumar Jain and member Manohar Mamtani conducted the hearing. Those present on the occasion included Anupur district collector Sonia Meena, superintendent of police Akhil Patel, officials of state government departments.

The commission heard 43 cases. In two cases, the concerned departmental officials were asked to gather facts and submit a fresh report. In 16 cases, the commission directed to submit reports to concerned departmental officials so that cases could be resolved fast.

ALSO READ Kerala HC to examine whether State Human Rights Commission can entertain PIL

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 07:17 PM IST