Madhya Pradesh: Huge Amount Of Money Spent On Pond, But No Water In It

FPJ

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): The Sakhouha village Panchayat has spent a lot of money to construct a pond, but there is no water in it.

The reported pond has been constructed beside a cowshed so that the cattle might quench their thirst, but there is little water in it.

A barrier of stones has been raised at a place. Although the district has received good rainfall, there is no water in the pond.

According to sources in the Panchayat office, Rozgar Sahayak Rajneesh Yadav has allegedly committed irregularities in constructing the pond.

According to a villager Ajay Pal Gaud, a sum of rupees has been spent to dig a pond, but there is little in it.

Similarly, another villager Suresh Singh Adiwasi said a barrier of stones had been raised at a place.

He said that the villagers had been demanding action against the culprits, but the administration was keeping mum.

According to villagers, they submitted a memorandum to chief executive officers of Uchehara and Sapna, but nothing has been done.

When the issue was put up before chief executive officer of Uchehara Prabha Tekam, she said a pond had been constructed through Gram Panchayat.

If the officials did not maintain quality of work, it would be inquired into and action taken against the guilty, she said.

