Madhya Pradesh: Houses of 3 gang-rape accused razed in Sheopur district

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Sehore district administration razed the house of three gang-rape accused, said the officials on Sunday. Sheopur district collector Shivam Verma tweeted and shared the information.

The police station incharge Hitgopal Yadav told Free Press that two days back, a 15-year-old girl went towards jungle and was sitting with her friend. Meanwhile, accused Mohsin, Riyaz and Shahbaz arrived and misbehaved with them.

They thrashed the boy who accompanied her and forced him to leave the place. After that, they all raped her and fled. The girl approached Dehant police station and filed the complaint.

On her complaint, police registered the case under Sections 376 of IPC and POCSO Act and started the investigation. All three accused are adults.

On Friday evening, the police arrested them and sent them to jail.

On Sunday, in the presence of district administrative officials, the houses of all three were razed. The family members of the accused vacated the house and fled. The three accused are involved in farming and drive autorickshaw.

Published on: Sunday, March 20, 2022, 07:16 PM IST