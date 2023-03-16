Madhya Pradesh: House witnesses noisy scenes over firing on tribal people

MP Legislative Assembly | FILE PHOTO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The House witnessed noisy scenes on Thursday over rape and murder of a tribal girl and death of an 18-year-old tribal youth Merulal in police firing.

The Congress walked out of the House raising the issue of harassment of tribal people. The party also demanded a relief of Rs 1 crore each to both families.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan ordered a magisterial inquiry into the death of the youth in police firing. He also announced that the family members of Merulal would get Rs 10 lakh.

The elder son of the family will be given a job in Nagar Parishad and three other children will be imparted education in SC/ST hostels, Chouhan said.

The government will renovate Merulal’s house, the Chief Minister said.

Former chief minister Kamal Nath said Madhya Pradesh had been on top for 13 times in terms of harassment of tribal people.

Congress legislator Vijaylakshmi Sadho said as the police had not registered an FIR, a crowd laid siege to the police station.

Girl was electrocuted, cops fired as mob attack police station: HM

Home minister Narottam Mishra informed the House that according to preliminary report, the girl was electrocuted.

The girl was living with a man Raghunandan Patidar, the minister said, adding that Patidar was arrested after the incident.

On getting information about the death, a mob attacked the police station and injured the station in-charge and 13 policemen, Mishra said.

To quell the mob, the police had to use tear gas and fire in the air in which the youth died, he said, adding that an inquiry into the case is going on.

