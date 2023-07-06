Madhya Pradesh: House Of Rape Accused Bulldozed In Singrauli

FP Photo

Singrauli (Madhya Pradesh): The Singrauli district administration bulldozed the house of a man on Thursday, who had raped a minor girl in the town almost a month ago, administrative officials said.

Along with the district administration team, the police personnel and revenue department officials were also present on the spot, officials added.

Superintendent of police (SP) of Singrauli, Yusuf Qureshi said that the accused whose house has been razed has been identified as Vinay Tiwari (32). He added that Tiwari had scaled the wall to enter the house of the survivor girl aged 17 on the night of May 26. The girl used to reside along with her mentally-challenged mother, and was sleeping in the veranda of her house then.

He forcibly took the girl inside her house and raped her. As she screamed, her neighbours arrived at the spot, on witnessing which, Tiwari fled. Later, the matter was reported to Chitrangi police, who identified the accused and took him into custody on May 29.

On Thursday, the district administration razed the house of the accused, half of which had illegally been built on government land. After the house was razed, SP Qureshi told the media that Singrauli police is persevering in its efforts to maintain the sanctity of the woman and protect their chastity.