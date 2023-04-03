Madhya Pradesh: House of listed criminal razed down in Shivpuri

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): Shivpuri police, in the presence of district administration officials, razed down the house of a listed criminal in Shivpuri, official sources said on Monday.

The police said that the house of the listed criminal was illegally built and was razed down on Monday.

According to Kotwali police of Shivpuri, the listed criminal identified as Ajay Sharma has as many as 24 criminal cases registered against him, pertaining to illegal possession of arms, attempt to murder, theft and others, at various police stations of the town.

The police had also announced a reward of Rs 5 thousand on his head, officials said. The police learnt that the accused owns an illegally built house in the Karondi colony of the town. The police and the district administration officials reached his house on Monday and bulldozed it. During this, SDOP of Shivpuri, Ajay Bhargava, Kotwali police station in-charge Amit Bhargava, Chief municipal officer Keshav Singh and others were also present.

The accused Ajay Sharma has been absconding, to nab whom, a manhunt has been launched, the police said.