Madhya Pradesh: Hot weather prevails in state as mercury continues to soar

Bhopal: Hot weather prevailed all over the state as the temperature continued to soar in Madhya Pradesh on Monday. The reasons are a change in the wind pattern and local factors.

The wind pattern is westerly. A western disturbance prevails over Jammu and Kashmir and the adjoining parts of Himachal Pradesh. An induced cyclonic circulation prevails over northwestern Rajasthan and its adjoining areas. A cyclonic circulation also lies over north-east Bangladesh and adjoining North-East India. The rise in the temperature is due to its overall impact in Madhya Pradesh.

Bhopal recorded a day temperature of 37.7 degrees Celsius after a marginal rise of 0.3 degrees Celsius, while it recorded a night temperature of 16.9 degrees Celsius after a rise of 0.5 degrees Celsius. Indore recorded a day temperature of 35.4 degrees Celsius, which was 3.7 degrees Celsius above normal, while it recorded a night temperature of 17.6 degrees Celsius, which was 1.9 degrees Celsius above normal.

Temperatures recorded in districts

Nowgaon and Pachmarhi each recorded a rise of 3.6 degrees Celsius in the night temperature at 18.0 degrees Celsius and 12.8 degrees Celsius, respectively. Pachmarhi recorded a day temperature of 31.8 degrees Celsius after a marginal rise. Jabalpur, Khajuraho and Sidhi recorded a rise of 2.8 degrees Celsius in the night temperature.

Jabalpur recorded 18.8 degrees Celsius, while Khajuraho recorded 16.0 degrees Celsius and Sidhi recorded 18.2 degrees Celsius as the night temperature after a rise of 2.8 degrees Celsius. Satna, Seoni and Hoshangabad recorded a rise of 2.6 degrees Celsius. Satna recorded 18.0 degrees Celsius and Seoni recorded 17.0 degrees Celsius, while Hoshangabad recorded 18.6 degrees Celsius as the night temperature after a rise of 2.6 degree Celsius. Umaria recorded a rise of 3.2 degrees Celsius in the night temperature of 15.5 degrees Celsius and Damoh recorded a rise of 2.5 degrees Celsius in the night temperature at 18.5 degrees Celsius.