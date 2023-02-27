e-Paper Get App
Madhya Pradesh: Hostel owner rapes minor girl in Naugaon, booked

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, February 27, 2023, 09:34 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Naugaon police have registered a case against the owner of a private hostel for allegedly raping a minor girl, the police said on Monday.

The survivor girl used to reside in the hostel itself, the police added.

According to the police, the incident took place on February 23. The survivor is the case is a 12-year-old girl, hailing from the adjoining district Tikamgarh. The survivor girl was left alone in the hostel on February 23, as all the other girls residing in the hostel had gone to their respective hometowns.

Taking advantage of the situation, the hostel owner barged inside the room of the girl and allegedly violated her. The survivor told the police that the accused has committed the contemptible act with her earlier too, but she kept mum due to fear.

The Naugaon police have registered a case against the hostel owner under Section 376, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the SC/ST act of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The cops are on the lookout for the accused.

article-image

