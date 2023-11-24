Madhya Pradesh: Hospital Staff Held Responsible For Pregnant Woman’s Death In Balaghat

Representative Pic

Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh): The Human Rights Commission (Madhya Pradesh) has held the staff and management of the Lanji government hospital responsible for the death of a pregnant woman.

The commission directed the government to pay Rs 3 lakh to the family members of the woman.

The commission said that if the order was not implemented, the case would be heard again.

The registrar of the government’s law department has written a letter to the chief secretary and advised him to implement the commission’s order.

According to reports, Sangeeta Panche died at the time of childbirth on March 7 last year.

On the basis of an order of the HR Commission, additional secretary formed an inquiry committee.

During the inquiry, it came to light that the hospital staff did not properly check up the patient and delayed the childbirth, besides the nurse concerned did not inform the family members about the requirement of blood. The patient died for want of blood, the commission order said.

It was found that nurses Tulse Bisen and Rani Wankhede and Dr Sujata Gendam did not pay proper attention to the patient.

The commission also came to know that the negligent staffers were only issued show-cause notices after the inquiry.

Former legislator from Lanji in Balaghat district filed a complaint about the incident on May 25 last year.

600 newborns, 500 women dead

In the complaint, the legislator said from 2005 to 2023, nearly 600 babies and 500 pregnant women died in the Lanji Government Hospital. Chief medical officer Dr Pradeep Gendam and his wife Sujata Gendam have been posted in the hospital for 18 years.

The complainant requested the Human Rights Commission to take action against the negligent staffers.