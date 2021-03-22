Madhya Pradesh horse-riders bag 2 gold, 1 silver at national tourney

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh horse riders have won two gold and one silver medals at the national championship held in Bengaluru. The state horse rider Faraz Khan rode on his companion Hurlicane horse to bag a gold medal at Concord cross country national in senior individual event.

Raju Singh Bhadouriagrabbed a silver on Pratap horse for the state in Pre Novice undivided event.

Bhadouria and Khan teamed up for pre novice team event on Azaan and Pratap horses to secure another gold for the state.

Minister of sports Yashodhara Raje Scindia congratulated the riders for their win. Horse riders have been bringing medals for the state consistently. They have been training under Captain Bhagirath.