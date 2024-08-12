Madhya Pradesh Horror: Unidentified Woman's Mutilated Body Parts Discovered In Three Separate Bags; Probe On

Madhya Pradesh Horror: Unidentified Woman's Mutilated Body Parts Discovered In Three Separate Bags In Guna; Probe On | FP Photo

Guna (Madhya Pradesh) - In a terrifying incident, a woman’s mutilated body was found in parts in three separate bags in Madhya Pradesh’s Guna on Monday. The body parts were stuffed into three separate bags and dumped at different locations, said the police officials.

According to information, the incident pertains to the Chanchoda tehsil of Guna district, where locals in Khatauli village of Bina, spotted the suspicious bags within the premises of a government ration shop.

Preliminary investigation suggests crime was committed on Monday

Upon receiving the information, police arrived at the scene and discovered the woman's body parts inside the bags. Preliminary investigations suggest that the body is not very old. This indicates that the crime was committed just a few hours prior to the discovery.

Police making efforts to identify the deceased

The police are currently trying to identify the deceased. Chanchoda SDOP, Divya Rajawat, stated that their immediate focus is on determining the woman's identity. Also, the CCTV footage from the area is also being reviewed. The body has been sent for post-mortem at the Chanchoda hospital.

The investigation is ongoing as the concerned officials are in search for clues leading to those who are guilty of the crime.