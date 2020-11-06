Madhya Pradesh: Horizontal tunnel being dug to reach boy fallen into open borewell

BHOPAL: The teams engaged in the rescue operation of a five-year-old boy who has fallen into an open borewell in Setupura village of Niwari district , have started digging a horizontal tunnel to reach the boy. The district administration on Friday has imposed Section 144 in the area to carry out rescue operations swiftly.

"Section 144 was imposed in the area today so that rescue operations can be carried out properly," Akshay Kumar Singh, Niwari Collector, said. A joint rescue operation by the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) , NDRF, district administration and army for the toddler Pralhad began on Wednesday after the boy accidentally fell in a 200-feet deep open borewell.

While the administration is hopeful that the child is alive, the boy, however, is not giving any signal of life.

The IG Sagar Anil Sharma informed that after digging upto 67 feet, now a horizontal tunnel is being excavated to reach the spot where the boy is trapped. Till evening around 10-12 feet tunnel was dug and the teams had to still continue for over 12-feet.

The IG added that the oil drilling machine was also called to dig a horizontal bore, but it required more than 18 feet space for installation. Now with the help of a few of the equipment of the machine, the digging work is underway, he added. The IG said that they are hopeful that the boy is still breathing, however, night vision camera monitoring round the clock, has not recorded any movement of the boy’s part.