Madhya Pradesh hooch tragedy: Initial autopsy report reveals consumption of excess liquor, which damaged vital body parts; Morena district collector, SP removed

Bhopal/Morena: Six more people have died after consuming spurious liquor in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district, raising the toll to 20, a police official said on Wednesday.

Taking serious cognisance of the incident, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan ordered the removal of Morena's collector and superintendent of police, after holding a review meeting on the situation on Wednesday, another official said. Police said they have registered a case against seven people in connection with the incident and launched a search for them.

"The death toll is now 20 as six more people died after consumption of spurious liquor by villagers in Morena," Deputy Inspector General, Chambal range, Rajesh Hingankar said. Besides, 21 other people are currently undergoing treatment in Morena and Gwalior, he said.

"An initial autopsy report revealed the cause of death as consumption of excess liquor which damaged vital body parts. The viscera have been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory in Sagar for examination," Morena's in-charge Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr RC Bandil said. The forensic science lab's report will reveal the exact nature of poison in the liquor, he said.

Meanwhile, after chairing a high-level meeting at his residence in Bhopal, CM Chouhan directed for the removal of Morena collector and SP, a public relations department official said. The collector and SP would be held directly responsible in such matters, the chief minister warned and said he will not remain a "mute spectator" over such issues.