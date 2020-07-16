Madhya Pradesh: Honorarium not paid to guest scholars despite fund allocation

Guest scholars from several colleges across the state have complained of not getting their honorarium. They say that the higher education department has given clear orders regarding it.

The department had issued instructions on June 6, in which it was clearly said that guest scholars should be paid for the month of March and April. It also said that honorarium for the month of May and June should also be made by the colleges.

“The state government has given instructions and has also allotted funds to the colleges in this regard. But there are several colleges across the state where principals are not releasing honorarium of the guest scholars,” said a guest scholar from Indore division.

The guest scholar association too has said that principals should adopt human and sensitive approach in this matter and release honorarium of guest scholars as they too have been hit badly because of corona pandemic.