Madhya Pradesh: Hone entrepreneurial skills of students, says Governor

Bhopal: Governor Mangubhai Patel has said that the spirit of entrepreneurship should be strengthened among the students. Vocational education should be result oriented. He was reviewing the works of Rajiv Gandhi University of Technology, Bhopal, Nanaji Deshmukh University of Veterinary Sciences, Jabalpur, Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Agriculture University Gwalior and Jawaharlal Nehru Agricultural University, Jabalpur, in separate sessions at Raj Bhavan on Monday.

Patel has said that the employment status of technical education students should be reviewed. How many students set up their own enterprise? Education institution wise details of how many set up enterprises or joined services should be maintained. He said that it is necessary that there should be a lively contact between the students and the industry.

The management of industries should be invited from time to time in the campus by the institutes of technical education. They should be familiarised with the teaching, skill up-gradation and technical competencies of the students. He said students should be sent to rural areas.

Governor said that quality of agriculture is essential for the development of the country. Along with sharing the experiences of progressive farmers with the students, the students, experts should go to the villages and guide and motivate them to make better use of the resources available with the farmers. Among them, the use of new information should be encouraged by stating its usefulness and economic benefits.

He said that in order to make animal husbandry economically profitable, it is necessary to review the productivity of animals. Information should be disseminated on a wide level regarding animal husbandry methods, diseases and treatment of animals. He said students should be encouraged for self-employment in animal husbandry.

Published on: Monday,August 23, 2021, 10:54 PM IST