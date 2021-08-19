Madhya Pradesh: Home science college in Hoshangabad to adopt village

Advertisement

Hoshangabad (Madhya Pradesh): The government post graduate home science college has adopted Dongarwada village for developing it, said the college management.

A meeting was held in presence of senior officials of the government and principal of the college, Kamini Jain, to implement the scheme.

Jain said that the development of a village is not possible without the cooperation of all government departments.

She said that the college management would make all efforts to solve the problems of the village with the help of its residents.

The villagers will be imparted free-of-cost training in producing mushrooms, beekeeping, compost fertilizer, sericulture, disaster management and in making jute items.

In charge of village adoption committee Kanchan Thakur presented a blueprint of various activities to be undertaken in the adopted village for its development.

Dr Oshin Jain, present at the meeting, said that health camps should be held in the village.

A documentary film on TB and AIDS should be screened and girls taught about good touch and bad touch.

The college is ready to work for implementing the scheme and they will make a whatsapp group.

Published on: Thursday,August 19, 2021, 10:40 PM IST