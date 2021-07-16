Madhya Pradesh: Home Guard inspector’s conduct at well collapse site in Vidisha district wins appreciations

Bhopal: Even as the toll in well collapse in Vidisha district rose to nine, the exemplary conduct of a Home Guard Inspector has drawn accolades.

Inspector Shashidhar Pillai fell into the well while trying to rescue people. Several people had fallen into the 40-foot deep well as the concrete slab on which they were standing collapsed on Thursday evening. People had gathered to witness the rescue operation of a child who had fallen into the well.

“I fell into the well along with two or three other persons but we were pulled out safely. We are not worried about our lives. Saving people is more important for us,’ said Pillai, who rejoined the rescue operations after getting medical aid.

So far, nine bodies have been recovered from the well. Minister Vishwas Sarang, who is incharge of the Vidisha district, said that 19 people have been rescued. Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are also deployed at the site.

Home Minister Narottam Mishra said, “Nine people have died and two persons are still missing. Search and rescue operation is still underway.” Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday announced an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 financial aid for the injured.