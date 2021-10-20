Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy team wins first league match in Junior Boys' National Hockey Championship

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy defeated Vadipatti Raja Hockey Academy by 10-0 in their first league match at Major Dhyanchand Hockey Stadium in the city on Wednesday - the third day of 10-day 1st Junior Boys Inter-Academy National Hockey Championship-2021. Hockey India and Sports and state Youth Welfare Department have organised the sports event.

The players of MP Hockey Academy put the opposition team under pressure from first quarter and scored a slew of goals. Both the teams could not score any goal in the first quarter. In the second quarter, MP Hockey Academy scored 5 goals. In the third quarter, MP Hockey Academy scored 3 goals. Deepak scored goal at 38th minute from penalty corner. Haider Ali scored field goals at 44th minute and 45th minutes to put MP Hockey Academy ahead by 8-0.

Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy scored two goals in the fourth quarter. Both goals were scored on penalty corners. With this, Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy registered a 10-0 win in its very first league match.

In other matches of day, Salute Hockey Academy, Republican Sports Club, SGPC Hockey Academy, Maharaja Ranjit Singh Hockey Academy and Tamil Nadu Hockey Academy won their respective league matches.

Salute Hockey Academy defeated Hubli Hockey Academy by 1-0. In the second match, Republican Sports Club defeated Malwa Hockey Academy Hanumangarh by 6-3. In the third match, SGPC Hockey Academy defeated Jai Bharat Hockey Academy by 7-0. In the fourth match, Maharaja Ranjit Singh Hockey Academy defeated Tirumalvan Hockey Academy by 9-0. In the fifth match, Tamil Nadu Hockey Academy defeated Lakshmi Ammal Sports Academy by 12-1.

Thursday's fixtures

1. Hubli Hockey Academy vs Malwa Hockey Academy: 6.45 am.

2. Salute Hockey Academy vs Republican Sports Club: 8.30 am.

3. Jai Bharat Hockey Academy vs Maharaja Ranjit Singh Hockey Academy: 10.15 am

4. SGPC Hockey Academy vs Tirumalvan Hockey Academy: 12 noon

5. Tamil Nadu Hockey Academy Vs Vaidipatti Raja Hockey Academy: 1.45 pm

6. Lakshmi Ammal Sports Academy vs MP Hockey Academy: 3.30 pm

