Madhya Pradesh: Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited to establish state-of-art cancer hospital in Hoshangabad

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) will establish a 100-bed, well-equipped state of art cancer hospital in Hoshangabad. It will the only hospital of its kind in the state which will act as a referral centre for other districts.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that continuous efforts will be made for better treatment of other diseases as well as for the control and treatment of diseases like cancer in the interest of citizens in the state. Cancer hospitals to be established in the state will be given all facilities by the state government.

He said this in a discussion with Pushp Joshi, Director, Human Resources, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), who came to meet him today.

He said that at present efforts are being made to develop necessary infrastructure in the district headquarters along with the treatment of cancer in big cities of the state.

In this sequence, discussions have also been held with the union minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan regarding the establishment of Cancer Specialty Hospital in Hoshangabad with a capital expenditure of about Rs 400 crore.

Necessary feasibility study is being done for this in Hoshangabad. As per the proposal, the 100-bed, well-equipped state of art cancer hospital will be the only hospital of its kind in the state, which will act as a referral centre for other districts. Not only this, training related to cancer treatment will also be available here. Mainly cardiac surgery, OT, chemotherapy, radiology facilities will be of international standards.

CM discussed with Pushp Joshi regarding arrangements for stay of relatives of patients in the proposed cancer hospital in Hoshangabad, residential quarters for doctors and paramedical staff, other basic arrangements from CSR funds, free medical treatment of patients coming under the purview of government treatment schemes, treatment of remaining patients at concessional rates and consultation and cooperation of experts from Tata Memorial Centre.

As per the proposal, this hospital will be operated by charitable trust on the principle of no profit no loss. Representatives of oil sector institutions and state government will be the trustee members in the trust. Many donors are also voluntarily coming forward to support the establishment of the hospital.

Published on: Tuesday,August 24, 2021, 11:59 PM IST