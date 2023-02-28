Madhya Pradesh: Hindus, Muslims take part in Shiv Barat in Gwalior

e-Paper Get App
FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, February 28, 2023, 08:33 PM IST
Representative Image | PTI

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): At a time when the country is witnessing hostility between the Hindus and Muslims, Gwalior has stood as symbol of love between the two communities.

It happened when Shiv Barat was taken out from Koteshwar Mahadev temple on Tuesday.

A large number of people belonging to the Muslim community welcomed the Barat (Lord Shiva’s bridegroom party) at the Quila Gate area.

They garlanded the idol of Lord Shiva and those who took part in the procession, besides they offered water and sweetmeats to them.

Thousands of people took part in Shiv Barat that began from Koteshwar Mahadev temple.

The Shiva Linga made of Rudraksha were installed on a chariot that passed through Quila Gate, Hajira Square and other places reached Sagar Tal (lake).

Both the Hindus and the Muslims set up gates at different places in the city to welcome the procession. They also showered flower petals on the Shiva Linga and on those who took part in the procession.

