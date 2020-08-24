Madhya Pradesh: Highest corona spike recorded with 1,436 positive cases in a single day

BHOPAL: State recorded the highest corona spike with 1,436 positive cases in a single day in Madhya Pradesh on Monday. The statehas till date recorded 54,565 positive cases while the death toll went to 1,246 on Monday.

Indore accounts for 11,408 positive cases and 364 deaths, followed by Bhopal with 9,970 cases and 263 deaths.

Ujjain is at the third spot with 77 deaths and 1,587 positive cases. Burhanpur recorded 543 while Neemuch has 1,069 positives. Khandwa accounts for 857 positive cases, and Khargone’s corona tally stands at 1,319. Jabalpur recorded 3,199 cases.

Morena recorded 1,980 cases, Mandsaur 692 cases, Dhar 716 cases, Dewas 609 cases, Sagar 996 cases, Tikamgarh 376 cases, Raisen 602 cases, Bhind 557 cases, Sheopur 426 cases, Rewa 631 cases, Rajgarh 735 cases, Barwani 1,047 cases, Chhindwara 381, Vidisha 716 cases, Shajapur 418 cases while Damoh has 538 cases.

Datia has 515 cases while Satna 414, Jhabua 479, Panna 221, Balaghat 237, Sehore 576, Hoshangabad 470, Narsingpur 321, Betul 567, Shivpuri 620, Ratlam 820, Chhattarpur 537, Ashok Nagar 159, Agar-Malwa 172, Sidhi 253, Singrauli 310, Shahdol 347, Guna 239, Anuppur 281, Alirajpur 414, Katni 403, Umaria 100, Seoni 195, Dindori 115, Niwari 127 and Mandla 130 cases. As per health department, 1436 positive cases were reported in state on Monday. During the day 22425 samples were tested across the state.

COVID tally of Madhya Pradesh: Total positive cases 54,565, 1,246 deaths. Active cases are 11,944 while 41,231 cases have been cured and discharged from hospitals.