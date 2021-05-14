Madhya Pradesh: Higher Secondary examination postponed indefinitely, Board cancels Class 10 exams

BHOPAL: The Madhya Pradesh State Board of Secondary Education has decided to cancel the High School (Class 10) Examination, 2021. A press note issued by the Board here on Friday said that the Higher Secondary, Higher Secondary Vocational, Diploma in Pre-school Education and Diploma in Physical Training examinations have been postponed indefinitely. These examinations will be held once the corona situation normalises. The examinee will be given 20 days’ advance notice whenever the exams are held.
In case of the High School Examination, marks will be awarded to the examinees on the basis of the marks scored by them in six-monthly / Pre-Board exam unit tests and internal assessment. The weightage for all the three assessments will be decided by the schools and marks will be awarded to the candidates from a total of 100.
The Board has dispatched OMR sheets to the schools for filling in the marks of candidates in different subjects. Half yearly / Pre-Board examination will be given 80% weightage, while unit tests and internal assessments will be given 30% and 20% weightage, respectively.
The same procedure will be adopted for calculating the marks for the practical examinations. It will be the responsibility of the school principals to keep the original records related to examinations, unit tests and internal assessments, besides project works and presentations, safely in a sealed envelope.
The final marks will be allotted by the Board on the basis of the average marks obtained by students of that school over the past three years. In case of private students, all the examinees will be awarded the minimum pass marks of 33.
In case any regular or private candidate is not satisfied with his or her marks, he or she may appear in the examination which may be held at a future date. The policy in this regard will be decided by the board in the future.
