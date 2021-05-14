Madhya Pradesh: Higher Secondary examination postponed indefinitely, Board cancels Class 10 exams



The Board has dispatched OMR sheets to the schools for filling in the marks of candidates in different subjects. Half yearly / Pre-Board examination will be given 80% weightage, while unit tests and internal assessments will be given 30% and 20% weightage, respectively.

The same procedure will be adopted for calculating the marks for the practical examinations. It will be the responsibility of the school principals to keep the original records related to examinations, unit tests and internal assessments, besides project works and presentations, safely in a sealed envelope.

The final marks will be allotted by the Board on the basis of the average marks obtained by students of that school over the past three years. In case of private students, all the examinees will be awarded the minimum pass marks of 33.

In case any regular or private candidate is not satisfied with his or her marks, he or she may appear in the examination which may be held at a future date. The policy in this regard will be decided by the board in the future.